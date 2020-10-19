Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 4,840 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 359,900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 133,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

