Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 10,090,000 shares. Currently, 26.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ACOR. ValuEngine cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 561,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 153.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 326,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 282,582 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 205,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.
