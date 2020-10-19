Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 10,090,000 shares. Currently, 26.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACOR. ValuEngine cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.35 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 561,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 153.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 326,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 282,582 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 205,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

