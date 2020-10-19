Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Accolade has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.44.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.44. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accolade stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

