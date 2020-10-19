Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Absa Group stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards and merchant acquiring solutions; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

