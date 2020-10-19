Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 9,960,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.39. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 120.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 936,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400,157 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

