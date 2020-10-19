AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Announces Earnings Results

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. AB Volvo has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several research firms recently commented on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

