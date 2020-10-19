4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Get 4Licensing alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOUR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised 4Licensing from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 4Licensing from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 4Licensing from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 4Licensing has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOUR opened at $59.40 on Friday. 4Licensing has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $62.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of 4Licensing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of 4Licensing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

4Licensing Company Profile

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 4Licensing (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 4Licensing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Licensing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.