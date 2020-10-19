3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 50.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $170.97 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

