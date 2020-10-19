$0.01 EPS Expected for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). Endurance International Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.31 million. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%.

EIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $88,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $84,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $307,296. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 390.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 115,973 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance International Group stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $831.76 million, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 2.18. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endurance International Group (EIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.