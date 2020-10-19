$0.01 EPS Expected for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). Endurance International Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.31 million. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%.

EIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $88,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $84,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $307,296. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 390.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 115,973 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance International Group stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $831.76 million, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 2.18. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

