Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 388 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 388 price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZURN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 380.41.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.