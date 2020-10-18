Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Short Interest Up 57.0% in September

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,810,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the September 15th total of 8,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.50.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $559.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $565.45. The company has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 716.67, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,763,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total transaction of $4,692,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,204.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,217 shares of company stock worth $89,878,964 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

