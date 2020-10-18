Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZGNX. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

ZGNX opened at $20.40 on Friday. Zogenix has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 133.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,787 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 55.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,074,000 after purchasing an additional 172,010 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,141,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

