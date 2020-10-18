Zoetis Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th.

Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zoetis to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

