ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Up 66.1% in September

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the September 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
ZK International Group stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. ZK International Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
About ZK International Group
Further Reading: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.