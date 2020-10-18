ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Up 66.1% in September

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the September 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ZK International Group stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. ZK International Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

