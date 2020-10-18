Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZION opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

