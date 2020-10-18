ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Short Interest Update

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEAL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEAL opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.21.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZEAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

