Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. Zalando has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZLNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Main First Bank raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

