Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) to “Buy”

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

OTCMKTS:SMCAY opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.95. SMC has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

