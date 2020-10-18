Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.92.

NYSE:HZO opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $310,382.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 319,093 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,126.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,335 shares of company stock worth $2,209,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MarineMax by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

