Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Buy

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMYT. BidaskClub downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 116.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

