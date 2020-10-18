Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Buy

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KLIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $87,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,762 shares of company stock valued at $169,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,396.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 622,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 502,392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 708.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 166,447 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.