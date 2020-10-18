Zacks Investment Research Lowers J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.50. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.32.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

