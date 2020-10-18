Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Hold

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $12.21 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $175.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 million. Analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 474,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44,889 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 146,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

