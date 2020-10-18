Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) to Hold

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCFT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,859,000 after buying an additional 1,067,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,466,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 107,434 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 412,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 131,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $11,227,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.