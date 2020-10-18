Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Hold

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KGFHY. Investec cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

KGFHY opened at $7.98 on Friday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

