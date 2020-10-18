Zacks: Brokerages Expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $4.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings of $4.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49. W W Grainger reported earnings of $4.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $15.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.10 to $16.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.86.

GWW opened at $383.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $392.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.96.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680 over the last 90 days. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

