Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.40). The Manitowoc posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 148.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $299.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

