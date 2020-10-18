Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings per share of $5.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.33. The Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $3.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $12.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $19.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.53 to $22.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $656.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.85.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $946.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $986.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $876.90 and its 200 day moving average is $653.03.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total value of $557,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,554 shares of company stock valued at $66,976,511 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.