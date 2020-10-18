Zacks: Analysts Expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $4.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.72 and the highest is $4.49. W W Grainger reported earnings per share of $4.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year earnings of $15.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.10 to $16.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.86.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 71,715 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,933,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,922,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,749,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $383.54 on Friday. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $392.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

