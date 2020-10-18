Zacks: Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,514,785. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Semtech by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Semtech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 67,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $56.35 on Thursday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

