Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $511,400 in the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,772,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,194,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 115,301 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $17.32 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $622.17 million, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

