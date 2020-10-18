Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40. Charter Communications reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.52 to $13.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.91 to $23.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $632.46.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $633.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $620.04 and its 200-day moving average is $552.74. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $663.70.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

