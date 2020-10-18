Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post $8.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce earnings of $8.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Eight analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.73 and the lowest is $7.38. Biogen posted earnings of $9.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $34.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.07 to $36.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $29.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.17 to $37.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $206,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Biogen by 433.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $280.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.64. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $220.01 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

