Yeti (NYSE:YETI) vs. American Rare Earths and Materials (NYSE:AREM) Head-To-Head Survey

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) and American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Yeti alerts:

93.5% of Yeti shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Yeti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yeti and American Rare Earths and Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yeti $913.73 million 4.96 $50.43 million $1.10 47.33 American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yeti has higher revenue and earnings than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Yeti has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rare Earths and Materials has a beta of 19.14, meaning that its share price is 1,814% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yeti and American Rare Earths and Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yeti 7.17% 84.63% 17.40% American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yeti and American Rare Earths and Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yeti 0 5 10 0 2.67 American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yeti currently has a consensus price target of $49.86, suggesting a potential downside of 4.23%. Given Yeti’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yeti is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Summary

Yeti beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, ice substitutes, and dog bowls. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

American Rare Earths and Materials Company Profile

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.