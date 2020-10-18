xBTC Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, xBTC has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $13,274.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00004455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00268990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.77 or 0.01399125 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00153812 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 8,268,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,906,185 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Token Trading

xBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.