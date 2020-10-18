WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 4,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops and manages industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution properties.

