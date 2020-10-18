Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $235.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $229.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average is $182.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,428 shares of company stock worth $77,862,581 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Workday by 293.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after buying an additional 1,476,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after buying an additional 430,636 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 268.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 457,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 333,645 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Workday by 333.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 257,153 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Workday by 16.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,657,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,780,000 after purchasing an additional 231,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

