Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $356,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $134,272.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WWW opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.