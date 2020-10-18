WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.39. 201,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 508,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12.

