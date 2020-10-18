Whitecap Resources’ (SPGYF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPGYF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.