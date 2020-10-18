White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 222,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

