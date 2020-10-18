White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

