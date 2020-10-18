Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Up 58.5% in September

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $276.45 million, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.86. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPRT. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 176,049 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.