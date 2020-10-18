Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Update

Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the September 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSTL opened at $0.72 on Friday. Westell Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.05.
Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 30.99%.
About Westell Technologies
Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management (ISM), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Westell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.