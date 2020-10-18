Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Update

Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the September 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTL opened at $0.72 on Friday. Westell Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Get Westell Technologies alerts:

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 30.99%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management (ISM), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Westell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.