Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WABC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

