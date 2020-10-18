Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
WEDXF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Westaim has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.
Westaim Company Profile
