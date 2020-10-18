Wells Fargo & Company Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $465.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.50.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $559.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.83. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $565.45.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,217 shares of company stock valued at $89,878,964. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.