Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 57,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Planning now owns 14,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 207,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

