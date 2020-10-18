Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Decreased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

