Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $100.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Vertical Group raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after purchasing an additional 629,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in Albemarle by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,810,000 after purchasing an additional 139,307 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Albemarle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,062,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Albemarle by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 155,354 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.